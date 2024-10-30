Incident in Lebanon
Chancellor: “Stop attacks immediately and definitively”
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) spoke to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the phone on Wednesday about the shelling of UN blue helmet soldiers in Lebanon. Eight army soldiers were slightly injured in the rocket fire on the UNIFIL camp Naqoura.
According to UNIFIL, a rocket had hit the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission from the north. It had "probably been fired by Hezbollah or a group close to it".
Nehammer expressed his deep concern and determination to work for the increased protection of Austrian soldiers and all UN peacekeepers. "Attacks on UN troops are not only unacceptable, they also represent a massive violation of international law. These men and women do valuable peacekeeping work and deserve the utmost respect and comprehensive protection," explained the Federal Chancellor after the meeting with Guterres.
According to the Federal Chancellery, Guterres and Nehammer agreed that the security of the peacekeepers must be ensured by all parties involved. "The protection and integrity of the blue helmets is non-negotiable. These attacks must be stopped immediately and definitively," the Federal Chancellor also urged.
The UNIFIL camp Naqoura is located about 110 kilometers south of the Lebanese capital Beirut on the border with Israel. All Austrian UNIFIL soldiers are stationed there. According to the ministry, the eight injured soldiers were members of the repair platoon.
The UNIFIL peacekeeping force has been stationed in Lebanon since 1978 and comprises around 10,000 soldiers and civilians. Austria is involved in the mission with 158 soldiers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
