Dark shadows hang over Kirchberg ob der Donau

Grandpa runs over grandchild

A terrible accident occurred on a farm on May 11 this year. A 66-year-old grandfather ran over his two-year-old grandson Roland while reversing his farmyard tractor. The child had apparently been running after the man and the farmer overlooked little Roland. The public prosecutor's office filed a criminal complaint against the grandfather on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. However, there was then a diversion, i.e. an out-of-court settlement: The 66-year-old had to pay a fine of 1,600 euros.