Trouble at Graz LKH

Anaesthetists fear for their specialization

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 06:00

Due to a restructuring at Graz Regional Hospital, the special disciplines in anaesthesia have been abolished. This is causing anger among the doctors concerned, who want to retain their specialties.

Once again, there is material for discussion at Graz State Hospital. This time it's about the anesthetists. The doctors who ensure that patients receive the perfect dose of anesthesia for their operation. And who always keep an eye on them during the operation and check their vital functions.

As in all specialties, there are also sub-disciplines in anaesthesia. For example, children are anaesthetized differently to adults. Which is why there are special pediatric anesthetists. This is also the case for cardiac interventions or head operations.

Zitat Icon

These were close-knit teams that are now being torn apart. Everyone is now expected to become an all-rounder. At a time when specialists are in demand, this is not expedient, and it also destroys the joy of work.

Ein Spitals-Insider

But: "These sub-disciplines have been abolished. Now everyone has to do everything," says a hospital insider who wishes to remain anonymous. This is a nuisance for many of the doctors concerned, because: "They were close-knit teams that are now being torn apart. Everyone is now expected to become an all-rounder. At a time when specialists are in demand, this is not expedient and also destroys the joy of work," he criticizes.

"We need to build a future-proof structure"
When asked at the hospital, the merger of the anaesthetists is confirmed. They have been working on implementing the plans since February: "This was necessary in order to create a future-proof structure." He continues: "Particularly in special areas such as pediatric anesthesia, there will be a number of retirements in the near future, and it is therefore urgently necessary to train new talent in these areas in good time."

