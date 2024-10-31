Trouble at Graz LKH
Anaesthetists fear for their specialization
Due to a restructuring at Graz Regional Hospital, the special disciplines in anaesthesia have been abolished. This is causing anger among the doctors concerned, who want to retain their specialties.
Once again, there is material for discussion at Graz State Hospital. This time it's about the anesthetists. The doctors who ensure that patients receive the perfect dose of anesthesia for their operation. And who always keep an eye on them during the operation and check their vital functions.
As in all specialties, there are also sub-disciplines in anaesthesia. For example, children are anaesthetized differently to adults. Which is why there are special pediatric anesthetists. This is also the case for cardiac interventions or head operations.
These were close-knit teams that are now being torn apart. Everyone is now expected to become an all-rounder. At a time when specialists are in demand, this is not expedient, and it also destroys the joy of work.
Ein Spitals-Insider
But: "These sub-disciplines have been abolished. Now everyone has to do everything," says a hospital insider who wishes to remain anonymous. This is a nuisance for many of the doctors concerned, because: "They were close-knit teams that are now being torn apart. Everyone is now expected to become an all-rounder. At a time when specialists are in demand, this is not expedient and also destroys the joy of work," he criticizes.
"We need to build a future-proof structure"
When asked at the hospital, the merger of the anaesthetists is confirmed. They have been working on implementing the plans since February: "This was necessary in order to create a future-proof structure." He continues: "Particularly in special areas such as pediatric anesthesia, there will be a number of retirements in the near future, and it is therefore urgently necessary to train new talent in these areas in good time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.