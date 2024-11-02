Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg against GAK!
12th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg host GAK. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
With the morale boost from the Cup, the unsettled Krösus Salzburg now want to take the next step out of their form crisis in the Bundesliga. The visitors to Wals-Siezenheim today are GAK, who are still winless after eleven rounds. For the Bulls, this must-win game is also a mood test ahead of their Champions League appearance in Rotterdam against Feyenoord - and a chance to get their fans excited again.
Lijnders: "I'm sleeping much better"
The Cup win against WSG Tirol (3:0) was soul-balm for Salzburg after the disappointments of recent weeks. "I'm sleeping much better," admitted Pepijn Lijnders. Salzburg's coach, who has come in for criticism, was delighted with the small victory for his team. "Football is not complicated. But when you don't have confidence, it feels complicated. It helps when you have a second half like this. After the 2:0, a lot of pressure was released and everyone played freely," said Lijnders.
After just one win from five games, Mads Bidstrup breathed a sigh of relief on behalf of everyone. "It was incredibly important - the result, but also for the team's self-confidence. Against Tirol was a good step in the right direction." In front of just 2437 spectators, the Bulls were a joy to watch again in phases. Even the coach. "We used our counter-pressing much more than in the games before. That gave us a good rhythm and, in my opinion, dominance," said Lijnders.
Meanwhile, Bidstrup emphasized that the morale within the team was good. "We don't have a problem in the team, last year it was a bit more. This year we're sticking together more," explained the Danish midfielder. They now want to continue to demonstrate cohesion and also "get back on the road to success with the fans", said the 23-year-old after weeks that were by no means free of friction with the fans, who are used to success. As far as the relationship with the fans is concerned, what Bidstrup said in terms of sport is probably also true: "We have to build up the momentum again."
Especially as Wednesday's match against Feyenoord will be Salzburg's fourth in the Champions League, which so far has not yielded any points but rather lessons. In terms of personnel, the former serial champions will also have to field almost a full squad against GAK. The recently injured Maurits Kjaergaard and Lucas Gourna-Douath are close to making a comeback, but the duo are unlikely to play in the league match. In addition to Hendry Blank, who is ill, goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is also doubtful after suffering whiplash against Zagreb. Amar Dedic is also out, while Oscar Gloukh is fit again.
Team building after cup exit
GAK recently rotated out of the Cup with a 1:2 in Bregenz. After that, team building was the order of the day, with the team heading straight from Vorarlberg to Salzburg. They want to use the time to get to know each other better and hone their ideas, said coach Rene Poms. The new coach will now field almost the same team that held Rapid to a 1-1 draw. With a similar performance to his debut, they also have a chance against Salzburg, said Poms.
"We know that with a new coach comes new energy," explained Lijnders. "But we will be well prepared." At the season opener in Graz, GAK held up well under Gernot Messner with a 2:3. The time of unknowns is also over for Salzburg's partly new coaching staff. "I knew some teams because of the European Cup, but I didn't know many of them. We analyze, but it helps if you've already played against someone. That helped us in the cup against Tirol," said Lijnders. Salzburg have won their three league home games so far. The GAK scored twice away from home - in Tirol (2nd round) and Hartberg (5th).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.