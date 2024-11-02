LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg against GAK!

Meanwhile, Bidstrup emphasized that the morale within the team was good. "We don't have a problem in the team, last year it was a bit more. This year we're sticking together more," explained the Danish midfielder. They now want to continue to demonstrate cohesion and also "get back on the road to success with the fans", said the 23-year-old after weeks that were by no means free of friction with the fans, who are used to success. As far as the relationship with the fans is concerned, what Bidstrup said in terms of sport is probably also true: "We have to build up the momentum again."