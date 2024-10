Anna Veith soaks up the sun before winter

Comeback in the ski business

The winter will probably not only be cold - it will almost certainly also be exciting and challenging for Veith. The Olympic champion and two-time world champion is de facto returning to the ski business. The 35-year-old is entering into a partnership with Austrian manufacturer Kästle. "In addition to developing new ski models specially designed for women, Anna and Kästle share a common vision: they want to inspire people to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle, with a particular focus on the next generation," the Vorarlberg-based company announced.