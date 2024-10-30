New university of applied sciences as medicine against nursing shortage

Vienna is doing what it can to ensure that the skilled workers trained over six semesters remain in the city. Combining the training with internships in Wigev hospitals and nursing homes should set the course for this. The city also offers financial incentives, ranging from a contribution to the training costs to the opportunity to complete the course while still employed by Wigev. Most of the teaching staff are also recruited from Wigev members. The city also emphasizes that the starting salary for qualified nursing staff is now at least 3057 euros per month, not including bonuses.