Industrial crisis now hitting Styrian sites

Construction of blast furnace replacement has begun

Business is currently going well for other Styrian Voestalpine locations, such as Donawitz (steel), Zeltweg (railroad components) and Kindberg (high-tech tubes). The construction of the first electric arc furnace at the Leoben-Donawitz steelworks is on schedule. It is due to replace a conventional blast furnace from 2027. Together with a second electric arc furnace in Linz, this should save five percent of Austria's CO₂ emissions from 2029. Assembly of the hall and crane runways has already begun and APG is building a transformer station on the site to ensure the supply of renewable electricity.