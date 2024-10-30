West Vienna against Fivers
17 months were enough – Derby is back!
The Stadthalle is calling! On Wednesday evening (19:30, live on krone.tv), the Viennese derby in the domestic handball league is back for the first time in 17 months. Promoted team and underdog West Wien wants to make life difficult for the Fivers. Even before that, there's a busy program surrounding the women's European Championship at home.
"Simply fantastic! It will be a showcase for two clubs that pay a lot of attention to training their own talent and invest a lot of time and money in young talent." West Vienna coach Roli Marouschek, who recently cycled to Dürnstein, was already looking forward to the home derby against the Fivers in Stadthalle B during his visit to the "Krone".
It is the first Viennese "territorial duel" in the HLA Champions League since May 29, 2023, i.e. 17 months ago, when the Greens entered the final series with a 35:30 home win in the third semi-final duel. Michi Draca's team then won the championship title against Linz before the club dropped to the 2nd division, mainly for financial reasons. And how are things now that they have been promoted again? Marouschek: "We've only managed one win, we've had to learn the hard way. We are the young underdogs who still have to learn."
Which is why the Fivers are almost automatically favorites on Wednesday evening. "Probably," says coach Peter Eckl. "It's a game in which we have to stay calm and make the most of the opportunities that present themselves. That sounds simple, but it's something that doesn't always suit us." The long-serving Margargent coach emphasized: "I expect my boys to push themselves to the limit in this important game. Otherwise it will be difficult for us too."
Instructive European Cup performances
Both teams last played in round two of the European Cup. Eckl and Marouschek were aware of the experience and development value that such international games bring. Albeit against opponents of differing strength and with differing results. The Fivers were eliminated despite a home gala against Olympiakos Piraeus. West Vienna, where almost all of the boy group made their European debut, advanced in a double-header against Vestmanna IF on the Faroe Islands. Now Alkaloid from North Macedonia awaits.
HLA-MEISTERLIGA: 1. Krems (13/8), 2. Hard, 3. Bruck/T. (12/8 each), ...6. Fivers (8/7), ...11. West Wien (2/7).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
