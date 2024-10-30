"Ready to negotiate"
Beijing does not accept additional tariffs on electric cars
China has sharply criticized the EU's additional tariffs on Chinese electric cars, which came into force on Wednesday. "China does not agree with the decision and does not accept it," explained the Ministry of Commerce.
However, it noted with approval the EU's announcement to continue negotiations on price commitments - and hoped to find a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible to avoid an escalation of trade disputes.
According to the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson, China has filed a complaint under the dispute settlement mechanism of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Tariffs to be increased by up to 45.3 percent
The EU has decided to increase tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China to up to 45.3 percent. The measure, which came into force on Wednesday, follows a year-long anti-subsidy investigation by the European Commission. The additional duties range from 7.8 percent for Tesla to 35.3 percent for the Chinese manufacturer SAIC and are levied in addition to the standard import duty of ten percent. The EU Commission justified the tariffs with unfair subsidies, including discounted financing, grants, as well as batteries and raw materials at prices below market level.
The Commission under President Ursula von der Leyen overrode German resistance with the decision, which applies for a period of five years. Sharp criticism came from the German automotive industry.
China wants to extend punitive tariffs to EU products
China has already reacted and introduced punitive tariffs on brandy from the EU. Further so-called anti-dumping investigations with possible punitive tariffs as a consequence are underway with regard to European pork and dairy products.
