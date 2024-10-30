Beijing does not accept additional tariffs on electric cars

Tariffs to be increased by up to 45.3 percent

The EU has decided to increase tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China to up to 45.3 percent. The measure, which came into force on Wednesday, follows a year-long anti-subsidy investigation by the European Commission. The additional duties range from 7.8 percent for Tesla to 35.3 percent for the Chinese manufacturer SAIC and are levied in addition to the standard import duty of ten percent. The EU Commission justified the tariffs with unfair subsidies, including discounted financing, grants, as well as batteries and raw materials at prices below market level.