ÖFB Cup: Six Bundesliga teams face off, 8.30 pm

In Carinthia, WAC and Klagenfurt will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals. The home side, who are clearly ahead of ninth-placed Austria in fourth place in the table, can be considered the favorites. The major Viennese clubs also have a clear lead going into their matches. Rapid do not have to travel far. They face SV Stripfing at the Hohe Warte. Austria's cooperation club usually plays in Vienna-Favoriten, but it was clear after the riots in the recent derby that the game could not take place there.