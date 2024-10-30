Here in the live ticker:
ÖFB Cup: Six Bundesliga teams face off, 8.30 pm
Round of 16 in the ÖFB Cup: Sturm Graz host Blau-Weiß Linz, Red Salzburg play WSG Tirol and Austria Klagenfurt take on WAC. We will be reporting live from 8.30pm - see ticker below.
Here are the matches in conference:
Defending champions Sturm Graz want to stay on course in the ÖFB Cup, Red Bull Salzburg want to finally write positive headlines. The Styrians face a Bundesliga side in the round of 16 against Blau-Weiß Linz, as do the former serial winners, who take on WSG Tirol on Wednesday. The Carinthia derby between WAC and Klagenfurt will take place in Wolfsberg.
For Sturm, blue and white should be a stopover on the way to another final. In search of their first point in the Champions League, Graz are eager to "lay down the tracks" nationally, as coach Christian Ilzer noted after the 2:1 win at LASK. It was the fourth league win en suite for the league leaders. After an excellent start to the season, however, Blau-Weiß have lost their way somewhat.
Since a 1:2 against Sturm a month ago, the Linzers have scored just one point in the following three rounds of the championship. Gerald Scheiblehner now spoke of the toughest possible draw for his team. "Even though we are clear underdogs, we will do everything we can to advance to the next round. We're really looking forward to this special challenge," said the head coach. There is still a question mark over Ronivaldo's participation due to his hip injury.
Salzburg under pressure
The injury bug struck again for Salzburg ahead of their home game against Wattener. After the disappointing 0-0 draw at WAC, Maurits Kjaergaard, Lucas Gourna-Douath (both ankle) and Samson Baidoo (bruised skull) were added to the injury list. Amar Dedic, Oscar Gloukh, Moussa Yeo and goalkeeper Alexander Schlager were already absent in Wolfsberg. WSG have already put the brakes on Salzburg once this season with a 0-0 draw in Innsbruck. It was not the only time the "Bulls" have dropped points this season. Only two wins have been recorded in the last six rounds.
It will be up to Adam Daghim and Co. to crack the Tyroleans' defensive barrier. "WSG play good, cheeky soccer and don't feel they have too much to lose against us. But we know that," said the Dane. Coach Pepijn Lijnders described WSG as "dangerous", and the Dutchman emphasized that the game was like a "final".
Philipp Semlic on the Watten side said of the task: "When you're drawn away to Red Bull Salzburg in the 3rd round, you swallow hard. But the feeling quickly changed to anticipation." It's "do or die, as the Americans say". Semlic has to rebuild his squad. David Gugganig will be missing until the end of the year after suffering a broken collarbone in the 3-0 defeat at Austria, while Osarenren Okungbowa complained of pain in his knee and underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday.
Rotation is the order of the day
Both Sturm and Salzburg will have the opportunity to rotate in the Cup in the middle of the English weeks. For the double winners in particular, the challenge continues. On Saturday, Rapid will visit Graz and next Tuesday, Sturm will host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Salzburg also play GAK at home on Saturday before continuing their Champions League campaign at Feyenoord Rotterdam on Wednesday.
In Carinthia, WAC and Klagenfurt will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals. The home side, who are clearly ahead of ninth-placed Austria in fourth place in the table, can be considered the favorites. The major Viennese clubs also have a clear lead going into their matches. Rapid do not have to travel far. They face SV Stripfing at the Hohe Warte. Austria's cooperation club usually plays in Vienna-Favoriten, but it was clear after the riots in the recent derby that the game could not take place there.
