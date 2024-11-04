Expert explains
Reader asks: “How do I recognize a heart attack?”
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Manfred B. (54): "How can I recognize a heart attack and what are the typical symptoms?"
Priv.-Doz. Dr. Klaus Distelmaier, specialist in cardiology with a focus on lipid metabolism disorders, Herz Zentrum Währing, Vienna: "A heart attack is triggered by an acute lack of oxygen supply to the heart muscle. In most cases, the cause is coronary heart disease - a chronic disease that progresses over years and leads to calcification and narrowing of the vessels supplying the heart. If a vessel suddenly becomes blocked, undersupplied areas of the heart muscle die off. This leads to a reduction in the heart's pumping power and, in the worst case, can trigger life-threatening arrhythmias.
The faster a heart attack is recognized and treated, the better the chances of survival and the less permanent damage to the heart muscle. It is therefore important to know the signs, interpret them correctly and start the rescue chain immediately. The symptoms of a heart attack can vary greatly, but there are some typical signs:
The main symptom is severe burning or pressing pain behind the breastbone radiating to the arms, upper abdomen, back, neck, jaw or shoulder blades. Act immediately if the pain persists or even increases! Shortness of breath, cold sweats, fear of death, dizziness, nausea or vomiting are also frequently described. In women, the symptoms of a heart attack are often less obvious, which can delay recognition and therefore treatment.
Do you have any questions?
If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.
In many cases, coronary heart disease is diagnosed far too late, only after a heart attack or sudden cardiac death. Therefore, react early to possible alarming signs such as shortness of breath, chest tightness or burning behind the breastbone! These symptoms typically occur during physical exertion or stress and improve at rest. Patients with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes mellitus or nicotine consumption should undergo regular check-ups.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.