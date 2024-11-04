Reader asks: “How do I recognize a heart attack?”

Priv.-Doz. Dr. Klaus Distelmaier, specialist in cardiology with a focus on lipid metabolism disorders, Herz Zentrum Währing, Vienna: "A heart attack is triggered by an acute lack of oxygen supply to the heart muscle. In most cases, the cause is coronary heart disease - a chronic disease that progresses over years and leads to calcification and narrowing of the vessels supplying the heart. If a vessel suddenly becomes blocked, undersupplied areas of the heart muscle die off. This leads to a reduction in the heart's pumping power and, in the worst case, can trigger life-threatening arrhythmias.