“Abuse of authority” and “free economy”

Serious accusations come from an anonymous complainant. In the grassland of Thomasberg in the district of Neunkirchen, Thomas G. had erected a log cabin without a permit. Only when the building was already standing was the land subsequently reclassified as "grassland park" in order to justify the construction as an administrative building. "In addition, G. lives there all year round, which is not permitted in an administrative building," complains the complainant, who senses massive abuse of authority and unfairness. Anonymous complaints followed.