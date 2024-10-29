Built illegally?
“Abuse of authority” and “free economy”
An anonymous advertiser criticizes the fact that a log cabin was built illegally in the grassland of Thomasberg, which the builder lives in all year round. A subsequent reclassification now makes the hut legal as an administrative building. Builder Thomas G.: "It's all legal and I don't live there either".
Serious accusations come from an anonymous complainant. In the grassland of Thomasberg in the district of Neunkirchen, Thomas G. had erected a log cabin without a permit. Only when the building was already standing was the land subsequently reclassified as "grassland park" in order to justify the construction as an administrative building. "In addition, G. lives there all year round, which is not permitted in an administrative building," complains the complainant, who senses massive abuse of authority and unfairness. Anonymous complaints followed.
The accused himself is in the process of setting up a small business there, a kind of "farm school". Excursions with children or herb walks are offered with alpacas and goats. In response to the accusations of missing documents, he says: "Everything was handed in later." It is also not true that he lives in the hut. The hut is only used as a shelter during training courses.
Mayor Engelbert Ringhofer on the matter: "Of course it wasn't right to start building before the permit was granted. But tearing it down wouldn't have made sense either," he says, justifying the subsequent rededication.
