Crisis in the VW Group
Audi closes first car plant in Europe!
The VW Group is on fire. The end of the Audi plant in Brussels has now been announced. The Ingolstadt-based company wants to close the site permanently in February 2025. Negotiations with a potential investor to take over the plant are currently taking shape.
According to information from company circles, this is a commercial vehicle manufacturer. At the same time, the working group on the alternative use of the plant is continuing, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
In Brussels, 3000 employees build just one model: the electric SUV Q8 e-tron, which is not exactly a bestseller and has come under further pressure since the launch of more modern models such as the Q6 e-tron.
The Q8 e-tron (then just called the e-tron) marked Audi's launch into electric mobility in 2018 and was very successful worldwide for many years, but demand has recently collapsed. An early end to production has been under discussion for some time - now it is set to happen on February 28, 2025.
The affected employees are on the barricades, and car tires were set on fire in front of the factory during protests. By stealing around 200 car keys, the workforce wanted to put pressure on the management.
One problem with the Brussels site is its location. Because the site is surrounded by a residential area, railroad tracks and the highway, expansion is hardly possible. In addition, there are only a few suppliers in the vicinity, which increases logistics costs.
And the parent company is in the process of closing plants anyway. So it is not exactly obvious to start a new production facility in Brussels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.