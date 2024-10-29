Several injured
Speeding through Vienna: attempted murder of police officer?
A 34-year-old man drove halfway along Vienna's Gürtel, outrunning the police. Now he has to face trial for attempted murder, among other things - he simply sped towards two officers at a roadblock. They could have just jumped to the side. One cyclist's life was saved by his helmet.
On December 8, 2023, a 34-year-old left a trail of destruction through half of Vienna. When the police tried to stop him on the Gürtel near Westbahnhof station, he simply sped away from the officers. Why? "Because I didn't have a driver's license, I was in Austria illegally, I had a joint in my hand and the car had false license plates," said the defendant on the first day of the trial in July.
Prosecutor extended the charges even further
Since then, the list of offenses he is accused of by the public prosecutor's office has become one point longer: in addition to endangering physical safety, coercion, negligent bodily harm, attempted bodily harm and attempted murder of the police officers, he now also has to answer for endangering the public. The prosecutor extended the charges on the second day of the trial by stating that he endangered at least ten people by his driving and jumping red lights.
The sequence of events of the unbelievable speeding drive: the Serbian not only broke through a roadblock on Vienna's Gürtel and deliberately sped towards the officers, but also knocked down a cyclist and then drove into oncoming traffic - slamming into the car of a family of four. This marked the end of the "rampage", as the public prosecutor in the Vienna regional court described it.
"The helmet saved his life"
Coroner Nikolaus Klupp explains the extent of the individual incidents to the jury. He commented on the cyclist: "The helmet may have saved his life." The man, represented by Chiara-Maria Brazda (Machac law firm), "only" suffered severe craniocerebral trauma, among other things. And the mother of the family of four, who was in the car involved in the accident, was also seriously injured: Fractures of several thoracic vertebrae and a cervical vertebra as well as a torn cruciate ligament and external meniscus.
The client of Rudolf Mayer and Lukas Hruby pleaded largely guilty - but he had not thought that he could have killed the police officers with his vehicle. "I always expected them to jump to the side," says the 34-year-old in front of the jury. Their verdict against the Serb is still pending. He faces up to life imprisonment.
Not the first speeding incident
The wild chase through Vienna was apparently not a first for the Serb either. In March 2019, there was a similar incident in Brno in the Czech Republic. With a kilogram of cannabis, three pistols and a Kalashnikov in his luggage, he sped through the city, outrunning the police - just like in December 2023. He was given a seven-year prison sentence for this, but was released halfway through due to good behavior and a residence ban.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
