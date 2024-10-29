Big game in the AHL
Polar Bears still have a score to settle with Kitzbühel
The Zell Polar Bears want to strike back in the derby against Kitzbühel in the Alps Hockey League. The Pinzgau team lost the first duel of the season, so Philip Putnik and his team are all the more motivated.
The dark clouds over Pinzgau are over and Zell's poor start to the season in the Alps Hockey League has long been forgotten. At the weekend, the Eisbären celebrated their sixth win in a row with a 3-0 win against Bregenzerwald. Today (19) sees another derby duel in Kitzbühel. The Bergstädter still have a score to settle with the Eagles, having suffered a 2:5 defeat in the last meeting in Tyrol. "The team is functioning, having fun and wants to beat the Gamsstädter in the second special derby of the season," says Philip Putnik, Zell's top scorer with nine goals, eagerly anticipating the game. In addition to prestige, the game is also about leading the table. "With the self-confidence of the last few games, we're going in highly motivated," explains the veteran.
Things are currently very different for RB Juniors. They have been waiting four games for a win. High-flyers Sisak come to the Volksgarten on Tuesday. The Ice Bulls Kickert, Stapelfeldt, Kraus, Thaler and Wukovits will have to leave in November. But only for the Germany Cup, where they will compete with the home national team.
ICE Hockey League: Tuesday: Vienna Capitals - KAC, Olimpija Ljubljana - Fehervar (both 19.15), Asiago - Graz (19.45).
Alps Hockey League: Tuesday: Kitzbühel - Zeller Eisbären, Jesenice - Ritten (both 19), Red Bull Juniors - Sisak (19.15), Bregenzerwald - Wipptal (19.30), Unterland - Cortina (20).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.