Polar Bears still have a score to settle with Kitzbühel

The dark clouds over Pinzgau are over and Zell's poor start to the season in the Alps Hockey League has long been forgotten. At the weekend, the Eisbären celebrated their sixth win in a row with a 3-0 win against Bregenzerwald. Today (19) sees another derby duel in Kitzbühel. The Bergstädter still have a score to settle with the Eagles, having suffered a 2:5 defeat in the last meeting in Tyrol. "The team is functioning, having fun and wants to beat the Gamsstädter in the second special derby of the season," says Philip Putnik, Zell's top scorer with nine goals, eagerly anticipating the game. In addition to prestige, the game is also about leading the table. "With the self-confidence of the last few games, we're going in highly motivated," explains the veteran.