Less CO2
Vorarlberg reduces greenhouse gas emissions
The direction is right: In 2023, the state recorded a 5.6 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to the previous year.
Reducing greenhouse gases is the climate protection imperative of the moment. Vorarlberg succeeded in doing this by a quarter in 2023 compared to the base year 2005. While emissions at that time were 2.4 tons of CO2 equivalent, "only" 1.8 tons of CO2 equivalent were blown into the atmosphere last year. Compared to 2022, this represents a decrease of 5.6 percent.
This reduction is slightly lower than the overall development in Austria (-6.4 percent), as measures in the heavy industry sector - keyword emissions trading - are not effective in Vorarlberg, explained Provincial Councillor Daniel Zadra (Greens) on Tuesday.
Less diesel sales
It is interesting to note the areas in which the greatest reductions were recorded: First and foremost is the building sector with a drop of 75,000 tons or -19 percent. This is due on the one hand to the continuous switch away from fossil heating systems and on the other to the high energy prices for end consumers. In the transport sector, the level of emissions fell by 3.4 percent as a result of reduced diesel sales, primarily due to reduced fuel exports for trucks.
Power cows as emission drivers
The Energy & Industry sector (excluding emissions trading) also recorded a slight reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (-0.5%). Agriculture remained almost stable in terms of emissions compared to the previous year, although greenhouse gases increased compared to 2005 due to the higher milk yield of cows.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
