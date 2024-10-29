Vorarlberg reduces greenhouse gas emissions

Less diesel sales

It is interesting to note the areas in which the greatest reductions were recorded: First and foremost is the building sector with a drop of 75,000 tons or -19 percent. This is due on the one hand to the continuous switch away from fossil heating systems and on the other to the high energy prices for end consumers. In the transport sector, the level of emissions fell by 3.4 percent as a result of reduced diesel sales, primarily due to reduced fuel exports for trucks.