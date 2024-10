Mats Hummels shows off his new girlfriend

Model and influencer

However, the relationship is probably no longer that fresh anyway. It is rumored in the industry that the liaison between the two has been going on since 2023. Hummels was married to Cathy until 2022. His current girlfriend is a model and influencer. She has almost two million followers on Instagram. Hummels himself has over five million. You won't find any photos of them together here or there. It's a good thing the paparazzi were on hand on the red carpet at the Ballon d'Or.