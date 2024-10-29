During interviews
Curious ÖSV punishment: Crying is not allowed!
Curious punishment in the ÖSV camp: anyone who sheds a tear in a TV interview will be asked to pay!
The World Cup opener in Sölden was definitely spectacular and had a lot to offer: Ski dominator and top favorite Marco Odermatt was eliminated with bib number 1, Marcel Hirscher celebrated his return with the third-best run time in the second RTL run, ÖSV lady Julia Scheib skied onto the podium, Lucas Braathen sensationally finished fourth after a one-year break and Lara Gut-Behrami decided not to start, shedding tears on Swiss television (SRF).
Crying part of the punishment catalog
Tears that Austria's athletes are apparently not allowed to shed, as ÖSV speed boss Sepp Brunner revealed to "Blick". Anyone who cries on TV will be asked to pay. "A few years ago, we drew up a list of penalties within the team, which also includes shedding tears in front of the camera. If one of us starts crying in an interview without anyone having died, we will be fined 50 euros, just like if we are late for training or a team meeting," explained Brunner.
What else is in the list of penalties can only be guessed at. Brunner did not provide the reasons for the tear penalty. Admittedly: 50 euros is certainly not the world and a far cry from a hammer penalty. And yet you often can't help it when your emotions get the better of you. It also shows that our athletes are only human.
The next World Cup race is scheduled for November 16 with the women's slalom in Levi (FIN). The men's slalom follows a day later.
