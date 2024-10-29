Curious ÖSV punishment: Crying is not allowed!

Crying part of the punishment catalog

Tears that Austria's athletes are apparently not allowed to shed, as ÖSV speed boss Sepp Brunner revealed to "Blick". Anyone who cries on TV will be asked to pay. "A few years ago, we drew up a list of penalties within the team, which also includes shedding tears in front of the camera. If one of us starts crying in an interview without anyone having died, we will be fined 50 euros, just like if we are late for training or a team meeting," explained Brunner.