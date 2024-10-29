Rapid complains: “We’re not that far yet”

Cup round of 16 is coming up

The cup round of 16 awaits tomorrow. Second division side and Austrias cooperation club Stripfing must not be a stumbling block on the Hohe Warte. "The only thing that counts is progressing," said Seidl, who commented on the double challenge: "It's possible that we're missing one or two percent." Klauß could now rotate, in Graz there was only one change to the starting eleven compared to before with Kaygin (for Sangaré). Incidentally, they have scored more than two goals once since the Salzburg victory - in the 3:1 win against Donaufeld in the previous cup round. On the Hohe Warte.