Disappointing draw
Rapid complains: “We’re not that far yet”
Rapid need much more efficiency for their title dream. Coach Robert Klauß self-critical: "I also have to question myself". "That we then 'kill' an opponent - we're not there yet," Lukas Grgic clarifies. Tomorrow they face Stripfing in the cup quarter-finals.
"We didn't take our chances," said coach Robert Klauß. "The fact that we then 'kill' an opponent - we're not that far yet," clarified Rackerer Lukas Grgic. "Not in the lead. And inactive and really bad in the second half," judges captain Matthias Seidl.
Rapid's statements after the 1:1 at GAK were aimed at one thing: the Viennese are too harmless up front - 15 goals in eleven league games! And yet the Greens have the most big chances of all clubs - which is positive in itself. But since the 3:2 against Salzburg on September 1st, almost two months ago, they have never scored more than two goals in eight league and European Cup duels, but have also conceded one six times.
The fact that Beljo has scored eleven times in all competitions? Head of Sport Markus Katzer on the Augsburg loan: "I won't deny that we might sign him permanently at the end of the season."
Klauß had his doubts about the 1:1 draw in Graz, even though the team has now been undefeated for eleven games in a row. "I also have to ask myself whether I need to find other words or other measures for the team."
Cup round of 16 is coming up
The cup round of 16 awaits tomorrow. Second division side and Austrias cooperation club Stripfing must not be a stumbling block on the Hohe Warte. "The only thing that counts is progressing," said Seidl, who commented on the double challenge: "It's possible that we're missing one or two percent." Klauß could now rotate, in Graz there was only one change to the starting eleven compared to before with Kaygin (for Sangaré). Incidentally, they have scored more than two goals once since the Salzburg victory - in the 3:1 win against Donaufeld in the previous cup round. On the Hohe Warte.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.