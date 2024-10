Walser now have their own national holiday

"Now we have our own national holiday in Walsertal. The attitude of the lads, the will to play at the front, was simply outstanding," says sporting director Andreas Jenny, "the big lead of six points over rivals Fußach and Bizau is surprising for us." What stood out was that the Walser team won many games in the last 30 minutes. "We have the advantage that we don't have to step up," added Jenny. He assured that no players from outside the club would be hired in the Großes Walsertal, even in the event of promotion, and that nothing would be paid.