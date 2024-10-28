Red Bull under pressure
After the home debacle! Is Perez already being replaced?
Will Sergio Perez have to vacate his Red Bull cockpit before the end of the season? While this scenario was long considered out of the question, despite the lack of results, there could now be a quick turnaround. Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher is certain: "The racing team has to react, otherwise there is a risk of disaster."
Away from the track, Perez was celebrated in his home country as if he were still fighting for the world championship title himself. But not even the unconditional support of the Mexican fans could change his current plight. Instead, the 34-year-old experienced a debacle in his home race of all places.
The entire season has not gone according to plan. Perez is performing far below expectations. Although he has repeatedly shown himself to be combative, nobody believes that he will continue to drive alongside Max Verstappen next year. The performance in Mexico has further exacerbated the situation.
No clear commitment
"Red Bull will make a decision after this weekend. It doesn't make sense any more, not for either side. Not even for Perez. The poor man is under so much pressure, he's not going home beaming with joy," said Schumacher on Sky, pleading for an end to the dilemma.
Especially as there is still a lot on the agenda for the racing team this year: "It should also be fun. And above all financially, this is a disaster for the team, not just for the mechanics. If you want to change something now against Ferrari, then you have to change something quickly," says the expert.
Will there actually be a premature separation? In any case, the situation is being discussed internally and the statements made recently by team boss Christian Horner have not sounded like a clear commitment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.