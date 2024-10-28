On "Krone" day
Experience dinosaurs up close at Immersium:Wien
Immersium:Wien, Austria's first immersive family museum, is celebrating its first anniversary! On October 12, 2023, the museum opened with the exhibition "Jurassic - The Immersive Experience" and has since become one of the most popular excursion destinations for families in Vienna and the surrounding area.
The exhibitions at Immersium:Wien offer an interactive experience for young and old, where visitors can immerse themselves in times gone by and interact with dinosaurs up close. Guests learn exciting facts about prehistoric times in a fun way. More than 140,000 visitors have already enjoyed the exhibition in Vienna. If you haven't made it yet, you can still experience "Jurassic - The Immersive Experience" until January 6, 2025.
We recommend booking tickets in advance, especially for the upcoming fall vacations and the Christmas season, as these popular dates book up quickly. Celebrate with us and experience Immersium:Vienna - the ideal excursion destination for the whole family! Tickets and further information are available HERE.
"Krone" promotion
We invite readers to the "Krone" day to the immersive exhibition "Jurassic - The immersive Experience". The Krone Day takes place on October 31 (Halloween) and we therefore invite young and old to come in costume.
From 24.10., while stocks last, you can use the discount code "KRONETAG" on immersium.com to secure 4 free tickets per person for Krone Day on 31.10. In addition, the discount code "KRONE20" is also valid from 24.10 to 31.10.2024 on all admission tickets, with which there is - 20%. (maximum 9 tickets/booking)
Around the world in 80 minutes - the new immersive culinary event at IMMERSIUM:VIENNA
Immersium:Dining at Immersium Vienna invites adults to a unique experience, combining art and culinary delights in perfect harmony, which starts directly after the daily Jurassic Experience on certain days in the evening. Experience impressive 360° projections created by international artists that will transport you to fantastic worlds. This immersive experience is accompanied by an exquisite menu that takes your senses on a journey of delights.
Escape the daily grind for an evening of fantasy and indulgence. Look forward to an event that will inspire your imagination and offer an experience for all the senses. Tickets are available now, for the time being until Christmas, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 18:30. Secure your place at immersium.com/dining for this extraordinary dining experience!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.