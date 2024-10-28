Mockery for United pro
Missed shot! “We’ll still be talking about this in 20 years”
At Manchester United, things continue to go wrong. The start to the new season has been a complete failure. Coach Erik ten Hag's chair is already shaking badly. And then Diogo Dalot caused an unbelievable scene in the defeat against West Ham United at the weekend ...
Is this already the miss of the season? It's 32 minutes into the game, Man United are the dominant team and suddenly Bruno Fernandes has a flash of inspiration. The Portuguese plays a dream pass to his compatriot Dalot, who also makes great use of the ball and finally puts it past the onrushing West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
The path to goal is clear, even if the defenders are still desperately running after him. Dalot could now easily slide the ball into the goal, but the Portuguese striker thumps the ball over the empty goal with all his might. The stadium, his team-mates and the disgraced coach are stunned.
A hail of derision and criticism
"Dalot's miss is one of the worst in the Premier League era. We'll still be talking about it in 20 years' time," said former professional footballer and England legend Alan Shearer after the game, lambasting the 25-year-old. The British press also heaped criticism and ridicule on the Portuguese, who himself was stunned.
For him and his team, it was another bad day anyway. After a strong opening phase, the "Red Devils" collapsed and conceded another defeat. Things are now getting really tight for coach ten Hag.
