“We are a force to be reckoned with!” ÖSV takes stock of Sölden

Feller also made a good impression until his retirement. "Another start would have been very, very important and good to get back into the flow. But I'm taking the positives with me. The speed is there, although I didn't actually feel good at all and went in with a certain amount of uncertainty," said the Tyrolean. "It's my classic issue anyway, that I always want too much for the goal and simply have to and should give myself the space. The more I'm in trouble, the more I forget about that."