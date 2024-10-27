Vorteilswelt
Millions raked in

Model Corinna Kopf goes into OnlyFans retirement at 28

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 17:09

US influencer has earned an incredible 67 million dollars with sexy photos. Now the beauty wants to retire from OnlyFans - at just 28 years old!

0 Kommentare

She is pretty, young and incredibly rich: Corinna Kopf has earned herself a golden nose thanks to OnlyFans. In her first 48 hours on the erotic platform three years ago alone, the US-American with German roots is said to have raked in four million dollars.

Millions raked in
Rumor has it that between 680,000 and 2.3 million dollars have flowed into the beauty's account every month since then. Around 67 million dollars (around 62 million euros) have been raised so far.

But now the shock for fans: suddenly the link to Kopf's OnlyFans profile has disappeared from her social media channels. Although her profile on the erotic platform is still online, no new content has been posted recently, according to the Bild newspaper.

Head wants to call it a day
The beauty has now explained on social media what her abstinence from OnlyFans is all about. "I haven't withdrawn from this site for good yet, but I want to try and slowly move away from it over the next few months. I've been fighting an internal battle about it for a while now and it's time to slowly distance myself from it."

Corinna Kopf started her career back in 2018 on the live platform Twitch, where she let her fans watch her play computer games. The blonde quickly became a fan favorite and also gathered more and more followers on OnlyFans.

Fans hope for sexy encores
The American with German grandparents no longer has to worry about money. On the contrary. Kopf now leads a life of luxury, jets around the world and collects designer handbags like stamps.

And at not even 30, Corinna Kopf is now gradually retiring from OnlyFans. Much to the regret of her fans, who hope that the beauty will at least post the odd sexy photo on Instagram ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

