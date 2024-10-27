1 year after his death
Matthew Perry’s mansion sold for 8.5 million dollars
One year after Matthew Perry's death, his mansion in Los Angeles has now been sold. The property, where the "Friends" star was found dead in his hot tub almost exactly a year ago, went to a new owner for 8.55 million US dollars.
Matthew Perry's former home, where the Friends star died on October 28, 2023, has now changed hands for the equivalent of 7.92 million euros, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Film producer bought Perry's estate
The new owner is film producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, who lives in Arizona but wants to use the four-bedroom property, which Perry bought for six million US dollars in 2020, as a vacation home.
An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of the anesthetic ketamine. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
Doctor pleads guilty
In August, the Los Angeles district attorney's office charged five people, including doctors, dealers and an assistant to the actor, in connection with Perry's death. It was not until the beginning of October that one of the two accused doctors pleaded guilty in court.
The 54-year-old doctor from San Diego admitted that he had procured a large quantity of the anaesthetic ketamine for Perry using a forged prescription.
Fighting addiction
Before his death, the 'Friends' star had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction. According to reports, he had undergone ketamine treatment under medical supervision for depression and anxiety. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.
Ketamine has been a proven anesthetic for decades. Some partygoers also use it as an illegal club drug. People with treatment-resistant depression can also be treated with ketamine under certain conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.