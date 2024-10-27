Vorteilswelt
1 year after his death

Matthew Perry’s mansion sold for 8.5 million dollars

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 16:25

One year after Matthew Perry's death, his mansion in Los Angeles has now been sold. The property, where the "Friends" star was found dead in his hot tub almost exactly a year ago, went to a new owner for 8.55 million US dollars.

Matthew Perry's former home, where the Friends star died on October 28, 2023, has now changed hands for the equivalent of 7.92 million euros, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Film producer bought Perry's estate
The new owner is film producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, who lives in Arizona but wants to use the four-bedroom property, which Perry bought for six million US dollars in 2020, as a vacation home.

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub on October 28 last year. (Bild: https://www.instagram.com/mattyperry4)
Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub on October 28 last year.
(Bild: https://www.instagram.com/mattyperry4)

An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of the anesthetic ketamine. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

Doctor pleads guilty
In August, the Los Angeles district attorney's office charged five people, including doctors, dealers and an assistant to the actor, in connection with Perry's death. It was not until the beginning of October that one of the two accused doctors pleaded guilty in court. 

The 54-year-old doctor from San Diego admitted that he had procured a large quantity of the anaesthetic ketamine for Perry using a forged prescription.

One of Matthew Perry's doctors pleaded guilty to procuring large quantities of ketamine for the series star. (Bild: APA/AFP/Patrick T. Fallon)
One of Matthew Perry's doctors pleaded guilty to procuring large quantities of ketamine for the series star.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Patrick T. Fallon)

Fighting addiction
Before his death, the 'Friends' star had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction. According to reports, he had undergone ketamine treatment under medical supervision for depression and anxiety. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.

Ketamine has been a proven anesthetic for decades. Some partygoers also use it as an illegal club drug. People with treatment-resistant depression can also be treated with ketamine under certain conditions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
