Last-minute hat-trick equalized thrilling derby
In an electrifying derby, Nußdorf am Haunsberg and Obertrum shared the points after an intense 3-3 draw in the 1st Class North. What appears to be a simple draw on paper felt like a minor triumph for one team and a minor setback for the other.
Obertrum made a strong start to this electrifying derby, took a two-goal lead in the first half and could actually have gone into the break with an even more comfortable lead. However, they failed to make consistent use of their chances and Nußdorf kept up the pressure. "We had enough opportunities to decide the game earlier. But it was jinxed," said an annoyed Obertrum coach Muharem Bradaric, whose team once again had to contend with bad luck due to injuries. Christian Brandstätter was ruled out shortly before the break with a suspected cruciate ligament rupture.
Comeback thanks to tailwind
The league leaders did not allow themselves to be unsettled and kept faith in their own strengths. Going behind at one stage seemed to boost the team's morale even further. The spectators sensed that there was more to come and drove the team forward - the already euphoric atmosphere in the stadium reached its peak. "In moments like these, you can sense that it's about more than just points," explained Nußdorf section head Sebastian Kreiseder.
In the end, the fighting spirit was to be rewarded: Nußdorf equalized the score in the 65th minute, fell behind again shortly afterwards and equalized again thanks to Felix Schwärz's flawless hat-trick in the 93rd minute. "The coach didn't have to say much at half-time. The players were able to do it on their own," explained Kreiseder. Perhaps it also helped that all four Schwärz brothers were allowed to play together on the pitch when Christof came on.
This point is like a victory for us. The team didn't allow itself to be put off by setbacks.
Nußdorf-Sektionsleiter Sebastion Kreiseder
For Obertrum, the late 3:3 almost felt like a defeat, especially after the unfortunate goals conceded from high balls. "It was jinxed, the ball somehow kept ending up in the net," said Bradaric. But despite the disappointment, he encouraged his team: "Morale is high and we won't let setbacks get us down." After all, the 3-3 draw cost the derby rivals first place, which Austria 1b regained with a 2-1 win against Elsbethen. Thomas Schaier
1st class north: Austria Salzburg 1b - Elsbethen 2:1 (1:0), Eugendorf 1b - Lamprechtshause 4:1 (1:1), Grödig 1b, - Kuchl 1b 3:2 (2:1), Nußdorf/H. - Obertrum 3:3 (0:2), Oberhofen - St. Georgen 1:0 (1:0), Scheffau - Anif 1b 6:0 (3:0).
