Last-minute hat-trick equalized thrilling derby

Obertrum made a strong start to this electrifying derby, took a two-goal lead in the first half and could actually have gone into the break with an even more comfortable lead. However, they failed to make consistent use of their chances and Nußdorf kept up the pressure. "We had enough opportunities to decide the game earlier. But it was jinxed," said an annoyed Obertrum coach Muharem Bradaric, whose team once again had to contend with bad luck due to injuries. Christian Brandstätter was ruled out shortly before the break with a suspected cruciate ligament rupture.