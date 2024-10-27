Heavy crash
Wild drunken joyride: car battery flies into the kitchen
Unbelievable scenes unfolded on Saturday evening in the Tyrolean lowlands: two teenagers stole a car and sped off through the countryside. The drunk driver (16) ultimately lost control and crashed into a motorcycle and a car in a driveway. As a result of the crash, the car battery was ripped out and thrown through a window into the house.
What a crazy idea! In the parking lot of a restaurant in Hopfgarten im Brixental, the 16-year-old local had started the car without authorization. According to the police, the key was left with the car. A wild joyride followed. A boy of the same age was also on board.
Lost control of the car
The suspicious duo then sped off from Hopfgarten towards Wörgl - allegedly at speeds of up to 140 km/h! When the boys saw a police patrol at a traffic circle, they drove onto Loferer Straße. The spectacular accident then occurred near Kirchbichl.
The driver lost control of the car in a long bend - "presumably due to excessive speed". The car then crashed into the adjacent field, first hitting a lamppost and then a tree. Finally, the vehicle crashed into a motorcycle parked in a driveway and another car before coming to a standstill.
The car battery was thrown through a window on the first floor of the house, where the 36-year-old resident had been staying at the time.
"Projectile through window", woman uninjured
The battery of the vehicle involved in the accident was ripped out by the force of the impact. "This was then thrown through a window on the first floor of the house, where the 36-year-old resident had been at the same time," the investigators said. Miraculously, the woman remained unharmed.
The two boys were able to free themselves from the wreckage. They suffered injuries and were taken to Kufstein District Hospital by ambulance after receiving first aid.
Young driver was heavily intoxicated
"There was massive damage to the vehicles and the detached house. A breathalyzer test carried out on the driver, who does not have a driving license, revealed that he was heavily intoxicated," reported the police. Charges will follow.
