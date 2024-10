Dodgers also win second final game

Shoulder injury for Ohtani

Only the impending absence of superstar Shohei Ohtani dampened the Dodgers' spirits. The Japanese player suffered a shoulder injury in the second game. "We'll have to do some tests. We'll know more after that," said manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani signed a ten-year contract last December that will earn him a total of 700 million US dollars (around 648 million euros).