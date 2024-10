Defeat for Jakob Pöltl on his anniversary

Second defeat for Denver

The Denver Nuggets, who visited Toronto on Monday, also suffered a 104-109 defeat against the LA Clippers in their second game of the new season. Even 41 points from Nikola Jokic were not enough. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131:127 victory over the Sacramento Kings with a triple-double of 32 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists, their third win of the season. Anthony Davis scored 31 points. Defending champions Boston Celtics (124-118 against the Detroit Pistons) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (135-116 against the Washington Wizards) also have a 3-0 record.