"I'm here as a mom"
Beyoncé supports Kamala Harris in Texas
US pop star Beyoncé has backed Kamala Harris in the campaign for the White House. The current US Vice President stood up for what the USA needed right now: "Unity", said the singer during an appearance at an election campaign event in her home town of Houston, Texas.
She was not speaking as a celebrity or politician, but as a mother who wanted a better future for her children, she emphasized at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Beyoncé performed together with singer Kelly Rowland, with whom she was once in the band Destiny's Child. Rowland said that she had already cast her vote for Harris.
May use Beyoncé song in election campaign
Unlike in 2016 during a campaign for Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé did not give a concert. However, she explicitly spoke out in favor of the election of Democrat Harris. She is officially allowed to use Beyoncé's empowerment song "Freedom" in her election campaign - a peculiarity, as the singer is considered rather strict in such matters.
During the performance in Houston, Harris focused on abortion rights, which has become an important issue for the Democrats in the election campaign. Texas is one of the states that introduced tough abortion bans. Several women who did not receive adequate medical treatment for acute pregnancy problems because of the bans spoke before Harris.
Trump ahead in polls in Texas
According to polls, Donald Trump is certain to win the presidential election in Texas on November 5, taking the votes of the state's 40 electoral votes. However, the Democrats are still hoping to win the Senate seat of Republican Ted Cruz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
