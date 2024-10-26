Concern among local leaders
Will Kunasek soon be the master of municipal millions?
Almost no major investment in Styrian municipalities is possible without financial help from the state. The needs-based allocations in the millions are therefore a major lever of power. Will this soon be in the hands of FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek?
Many a Styrian mayor becomes uneasy when they look at the polls for the state elections on November 24. Despite the financial and expenses scandal in Graz, the FPÖ is poised to become number 1. As provincial governor, Mario Kunasek would be responsible for at least part of the needs-based allocations.
These are the funds with which the provincial government can help the Styrian municipalities quite generously, for example for new schools and kindergartens and other infrastructure projects. 207 million euros have been budgeted for 2024 alone!
"Toni always has an open ear for us"
Governor Christopher Drexler is currently responsible for the municipalities run by the ÖVP and the Citizens' List (more than 200 in total), while his red deputy Anton Lang is responsible for the more than 70 municipalities run by the SPÖ. However, the specific responsibilities are not set in stone, but are always part of the government negotiations.
Concerns are particularly high in the red town halls. "Toni always has an open ear for us, we can always come to him with our concerns," said one mayor to the "Krone" newspaper. Will we have to ask a member of the Freedom Party for money in future? "We don't want to imagine that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.