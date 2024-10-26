Five injured
Tyrolean fire department helped with major fire in Allgäu
A major fire in the staff house of an Allgäu vacation hotel in Germany has left five people injured - some of them because they jumped out of the window to save themselves - and, according to initial estimates, caused damage amounting to four million euros. Tyrolean firefighters assisted their colleagues from Germany.
The 115 hotel guests of the four-star hotel in Balderschwang, Bavaria, were evacuated in the early morning, but the actual hotel building was spared from the fire, as the Memmingen police subsequently announced. According to the police, the five injured employees suffered burns and smoke inhalation. Two of them saved themselves from the flames by jumping out of a window, but suffered broken bones in the process.
265 rescue workers deployed
A hotel employee noticed the fire in the morning and alerted the police. When the fire department arrived, the building was already ablaze. A total of 265 rescue workers from ten surrounding villages were deployed, and Tyrolean firefighters also rushed to help.
The police closed the road through the popular vacation resort as well as the nearby Riedberg Pass. The building burned out completely. The cause of the fire is still unclear and the Kempten criminal investigation department is investigating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.