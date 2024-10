MotoGP: Grand Prix of Thailand – LIVE from 9am

A spectacular recovery led Marc Márquez to his third win of the season in Australia and underlined his position as favorite for the coming World Championship year. ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann: "Marc has shown that he is almost back to his old self. Gigi Dall'Igna brought him to the Ducati factory team precisely for this quality. The process of getting used to the new bike may have taken longer than expected, but he is gaining confidence with every lap and every maneuver."