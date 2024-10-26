Vorteilswelt
On the road at 124 km/h

19-year-old speeds through town: Car confiscated!

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 07:52

On Friday afternoon, a 19-year-old Styrian raced through the town of Wies at no less than 124 km/h. He also fled from the police. He also initially fled from the police. The logical consequence: his car was confiscated.

The 19-year-old from the district of Murtal naturally only has a probationary driver's license, but that didn't stop him from speeding through the town of Wies in south-western Styria at around 4.30 pm on Friday. Police officers were able to measure his speed at 124 km/h! He had also overtaken another car immediately beforehand.

The police officers tried to stop the young driver: He braked briefly, but then continued on his way. The officers took up the pursuit - one kilometer later they found the car in a parking lot.

The 19-year-old's alcohol test was negative. Nevertheless, his driver's license was confiscated on the spot. By order of the Deutschlandsberg district authority, his car was also temporarily confiscated and taken away by a towing company. The driver will be charged.

Cars can even be auctioned off
Since March 1, cars can be confiscated in Austria for massive speeding. This has already been the case more than 130 times. In the meantime, there have also been the first cases where the cars have even been auctioned off.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

