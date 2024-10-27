Bulls want to stop the negative spiral at WAC

There was a sense of helplessness on Wednesday evening after the 2-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb. It was the third defeat in the third CL match, and against the supposedly most beatable opponents Sparta Prague, Brest and Dinamo. The belief in their own abilities has not been shaken, but is gaping like an open wound. Slogans of perseverance were issued. "It's not the end, it's the start. Let's go," said Lijnders, who is still putting on a good face. His team now wants to get off to a good start in Lavanttal. But the Bulls are now also having to tremble in the league, even against Altach they recently had serious problems. Only two goals in the final stages secured a 2:1 victory.