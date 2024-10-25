Vorteilswelt
SPÖ inquiry to the judiciary

Graz FPÖ expenses affair becomes a case for parliament

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 17:52

The Neos party is now calling for a special municipal council on the Graz expenses affair involving ex-FPÖ man Mario Eustacchio. And the case will also become a matter for parliament. Jörg Leichtfried, the new deputy leader of the SPÖ, "bombards" Justice Minister Alma Zadić with 31 burning questions about the case.

0 Kommentare

Skiing vacations, wines, lunches and dinners at taxpayers' expense: after the "Krone" revelation about Mario Eustacchio's lavish expense account, there is fire under the roof of Graz City Hall. Neos member Philipp Pointner is upset that the city apparently does not monitor how so-called "disposable funds" are handled - he is calling for a special municipal council.

And KFG club chairman Alexis Pascuttini asks KPÖ mayor Elke Kahr to activate the internal audit as soon as possible.

Jörg Leichtfried refers the matter to parliament (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Jörg Leichtfried refers the matter to parliament
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

There is now also movement in the case at a federal political level. Jörg Leichtfried, the new deputy leader of the SPÖ in parliament, wants clarification from Alma Zadić. An extensive bundle of 31 burning questions about the financial scandal landed in the Green Justice Minister's mailbox.

These are the first questions: "What criminal offenses are being investigated as of October 24?" and "How many people are listed as accused, suspects or defendants?" The MP also wants to know "which persons of public interest" are the focus of the justice system.

The first question of the new legislative period on the affair 
"The matter must be cleared up as quickly as possible. That is why I have also submitted the first parliamentary question of this legislative period to the Minister of Justice," says Leichtfried.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
