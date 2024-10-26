Saving the last ground-nesting birds in the Ländle region

"By supporting this project, we are making a key contribution to the conservation of these threatened and endangered bird species," emphasizes Nature Conservation Councillor Daniel Zadra. The litter meadow complexes in the northern Rhine valley of Vorarlberg are of outstanding value for nature conservation as the last refuges of unique flora and fauna. They are among the most important breeding areas for meadow birds in the Lake Constance region. Among others, the meadow bird species curlew, lapwing, corncrake and whinchat, which are threatened with extinction in Vorarlberg and endangered throughout Europe, breed here.