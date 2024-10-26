Conservation project
Saving the last ground-nesting birds in the Ländle region
The state government has extended its support for the project to protect meadow breeders in the Rhine Valley for a further five years from 2025 to 2030 and has pledged a grant of 226,600 euros to the Vorarlberg Nature Conservation Association.
"By supporting this project, we are making a key contribution to the conservation of these threatened and endangered bird species," emphasizes Nature Conservation Councillor Daniel Zadra. The litter meadow complexes in the northern Rhine valley of Vorarlberg are of outstanding value for nature conservation as the last refuges of unique flora and fauna. They are among the most important breeding areas for meadow birds in the Lake Constance region. Among others, the meadow bird species curlew, lapwing, corncrake and whinchat, which are threatened with extinction in Vorarlberg and endangered throughout Europe, breed here.
Initial successes, but also challenges
"Since 2006, the Vorarlberg Nature Conservation Association, together with many other stakeholders, has been making great efforts to conserve and reintroduce these endangered bird species," explains Zadra. And there have been successes: the populations of whinchats and lapwings have increased significantly. However, the populations are still too small to speak of a final rescue - the high mortality rate of fledged chicks in particular is a cause for concern and requires further protective measures.
Curlew causes headaches
On the other hand, the curlew population, of which there are only a few individuals left, continues to be a major headache for the experts. "Above all, these animals lack suitable habitats," explains Zadra. For this reason, the focus in the coming program period will be on new methods of clutch protection in order to increase the survival rate.
The EU-funded renaturation project "Diversity Rhine Delta" could bring lasting improvements. Planning is in full swing and its implementation would also create new habitats for meadow birds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
