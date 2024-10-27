The S-Link as an acid test for Salzburg’s old town

Excavations in the notorious Salzburg lake clay

Although the final route of the partly underground local railroad extension has not yet been determined to the exact meter, current plans call for two tunnel tubes to be dug under the buildings in the Lederergasse area at a depth of around 15 meters in the notorious Salzburg Seeton. Some of the houses affected are 800 years old, have no cellars and no foundations. The streetcar ceilings lie loosely on the walls.