“Our goal is always to prevent suffering”

More and more addiction traps

One thing is also certain: prevention work will not be boring. Because there are more addiction traps and the challenges are constantly changing. "You can see that with cell phone use and internet games," says Health Minister Christine Haberlander. As a result, more and more young people have addiction problems - with cell phones, games and currently also very strongly with cannabis. So it's no wonder that addiction prevention now starts with expectant parents and continues into old age. The aim is always to ensure that people are mentally stable, as this would help to prevent addiction.