Why a deadly danger also lurks in pellets

Life-threatening concentration from pellets

Even pellets can pose a danger. "Studies have shown that under certain conditions, the resin components react with the oxygen in the air and release CO," explains the duo. Room temperature, the freshness of the pellets and the storage period are decisive factors here. "The CO concentration can be life-threatening, especially in warm rooms in which freshly produced, still moist pellets have been stored for two to three weeks. Conversely, the same applies to dry delivered pellets that are stored in damp, warm cellar rooms and therefore absorb moisture from the environment," warn Schaub and Stockinger.