Warning about CO
Why a deadly danger also lurks in pellets
Fire department professionals give tips for the start of the heating season and warn against underestimating the danger of carbon monoxide. There are numerous potential sources of CO in private households, including pellets.
As temperatures drop, many homes are taking their heating systems out of their "summer break" and putting them back into operation. "However, certain dangers should not be underestimated," warn Amstetten section commander Stefan Schaub and his deputy Christoph Stockinger. This is because the invisible but very toxic carbon monoxide (CO) can spread rapidly with different types of heating.
Negative pressure and bird nests
Old or poorly maintained gas heaters and boilers are frequent causes. "If these appliances are not working properly, CO can be released," explains Schaub. Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves can also produce carbon monoxide if the flue gas is not extracted properly, he explains: "High-pressure zones in late autumn often create a backlog in the chimney. This creates a heat plug in the chimney, which prevents the flue from venting. Conversely, low-pressure weather also leads to smoke in the room because the flue no longer draws properly." Unusual causes such as a bird's nest can also lead to a blockage in the flue.
Anyone who uses the popular mushroom heaters or charcoal barbecues in garages or other enclosed spaces without sufficient ventilation also risks disaster. "The same naturally applies to generators, cars, lawnmowers or other devices with combustion engines," explain the Florianis.
Life-threatening concentration from pellets
Even pellets can pose a danger. "Studies have shown that under certain conditions, the resin components react with the oxygen in the air and release CO," explains the duo. Room temperature, the freshness of the pellets and the storage period are decisive factors here. "The CO concentration can be life-threatening, especially in warm rooms in which freshly produced, still moist pellets have been stored for two to three weeks. Conversely, the same applies to dry delivered pellets that are stored in damp, warm cellar rooms and therefore absorb moisture from the environment," warn Schaub and Stockinger.
The two therefore strongly recommend smoke alarms and CO measuring devices. "Unfortunately, these are still far too rare in old buildings near gas boilers, but they only cost 25 euros. They are the cheapest life insurance and also make a sensible birthday or Christmas present," they both emphasize.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
