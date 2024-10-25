15-year-old shot dead
Naples declares war on brutal youth gangs
After a 15-year-old was shot dead in the middle of Naples on Thursday, the southern Italian port city wants to combat youth gangs more intensively. Brutal violence involving teenagers has recently increased in Naples.
The bloody crime on Thursday was committed on the central Corso Umberto of the southern Italian port city in the midst of tourists. Police are investigating the involvement of two other minors who were injured in the shooting and treated in a local hospital.
Teenagers assault teenagers
The police chief of Naples, Michele Di Bari, convened a meeting of the provincial committee for public order and safety to discuss the fatal incident, media reported. In recent days, gangs of youths have repeatedly attacked other teenagers with extreme brutality.
Italy's third-largest city has repeatedly struggled with violence - it is home to the Camorra mafia organization. The anti-mafia author Roberto Saviano recently said in a video published online that only school can put young people on the right track.
Almost one in five pupils in Naples without a diploma
According to the humanitarian organization "Save the Children", 18 percent of children in Naples leave school without a diploma. 27.5 percent live in poverty. The government is working on a plan to reduce the number of school dropouts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
