Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

National football team

Football team returns to its birthplace

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 18:30

Austria's first football match took place in Salzburg. Rudi Wohland looks back in an interview with the "Krone". On Sunday, the national team will face Serbia in the city of Mozart.

0 Kommentare

The next football highlight awaits Salzburg on Sunday. In the new football center in Liefering, Austria welcomes Serbia for the first European Championship preliminary round home game. But anyone who thinks that this is the first international match in the city of Mozart is way off the mark. Salzburg is actually something like the birthplace of the Austrian national football team.

Almost exactly 42 years ago to the day, the first international match took place on home soil on the Salzach, and not just anywhere, but in the Lehen stadium. "It was pretty full back then," recalls Rudi Wohland. Salzburg's "Mr. Football" himself was on the pitch against Australia, just like Hugo Galster, Teubi Günther and Bernt Schidler. After that, he left his mark on the sport for years.

Salzburg's "Mr. Football" Rudi Wohland (with Mario Sischka) was present at the first international match. (Bild: zVg)
Salzburg's "Mr. Football" Rudi Wohland (with Mario Sischka) was present at the first international match.
(Bild: zVg)

It all started out of fun and interest. "At the beginning of the 80s, we started meeting up and just playing." Over the years, this developed into a club, the Salzburg Lions. They won their first championship, the very first Austrian Bowl, in 1984. "We had David Hintzsche as quarterback back then, he won us the title and he also coached us." There was only an official coach after the first championship. He was American and knew the game, but the job offer was still rather unusual. "I went to the army base in Berchtesgaden and asked if anyone wanted to coach us," Wohland grinned. It actually worked out: "One of them said yes, then arrived with a team of six trainers. After he saw that we weren't as professional as overseas, he left quite quickly."

Further rooted
A second title was to follow in 1989. Wohland is particularly proud of the career of his protégé Mario Sischka. "He made it all the way to Frankfurt in the NFL Europe back then," the former team player's eyes gleam. He is still deeply rooted in Salzburg football today and attends almost every Ducks game in Liefering with his colleagues.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf