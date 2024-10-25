National football team
Football team returns to its birthplace
Austria's first football match took place in Salzburg. Rudi Wohland looks back in an interview with the "Krone". On Sunday, the national team will face Serbia in the city of Mozart.
The next football highlight awaits Salzburg on Sunday. In the new football center in Liefering, Austria welcomes Serbia for the first European Championship preliminary round home game. But anyone who thinks that this is the first international match in the city of Mozart is way off the mark. Salzburg is actually something like the birthplace of the Austrian national football team.
Almost exactly 42 years ago to the day, the first international match took place on home soil on the Salzach, and not just anywhere, but in the Lehen stadium. "It was pretty full back then," recalls Rudi Wohland. Salzburg's "Mr. Football" himself was on the pitch against Australia, just like Hugo Galster, Teubi Günther and Bernt Schidler. After that, he left his mark on the sport for years.
It all started out of fun and interest. "At the beginning of the 80s, we started meeting up and just playing." Over the years, this developed into a club, the Salzburg Lions. They won their first championship, the very first Austrian Bowl, in 1984. "We had David Hintzsche as quarterback back then, he won us the title and he also coached us." There was only an official coach after the first championship. He was American and knew the game, but the job offer was still rather unusual. "I went to the army base in Berchtesgaden and asked if anyone wanted to coach us," Wohland grinned. It actually worked out: "One of them said yes, then arrived with a team of six trainers. After he saw that we weren't as professional as overseas, he left quite quickly."
Further rooted
A second title was to follow in 1989. Wohland is particularly proud of the career of his protégé Mario Sischka. "He made it all the way to Frankfurt in the NFL Europe back then," the former team player's eyes gleam. He is still deeply rooted in Salzburg football today and attends almost every Ducks game in Liefering with his colleagues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.