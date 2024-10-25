Football team returns to its birthplace

It all started out of fun and interest. "At the beginning of the 80s, we started meeting up and just playing." Over the years, this developed into a club, the Salzburg Lions. They won their first championship, the very first Austrian Bowl, in 1984. "We had David Hintzsche as quarterback back then, he won us the title and he also coached us." There was only an official coach after the first championship. He was American and knew the game, but the job offer was still rather unusual. "I went to the army base in Berchtesgaden and asked if anyone wanted to coach us," Wohland grinned. It actually worked out: "One of them said yes, then arrived with a team of six trainers. After he saw that we weren't as professional as overseas, he left quite quickly."