In the coming season
Sunny south to attract more winter holidaymakers
While the ski season has already opened on the Mölltal Glacier, local tourism experts are hoping for numerous vacation guests. Investments by the ski resorts and the favorable sunny location should provide plenty of support.
The figures for the summer season are not yet on the table and local tourism is already looking ahead to the upcoming winter season. "The booking situation looks good," says Sebastian Schuschnig, Provincial Councillor for Tourism. After all, 17 million Europeans are planning a winter vacation in Austria. And for Carinthia to get as big a slice of the cake as possible, it needs to invest heavily.
25.7 million euros invested in Nassfeld
"We have invested a total of 25.7 million euros in our ski resort this year," explains Roland Sint, Managing Director of the Nassfeld-Lesachtal tourism region. And the newly built Tröglbahn lift is set to be a particular highlight for skiers. "It is even supported by artificial intelligence."
But according to tourism experts, it's not just the ski resorts that need to invest. As it is becoming increasingly important for holidaymakers to travel by public transport, the connections to the tourist regions also need to be significantly expanded.
Despite the country's austerity measures, the money is not being saved in tourism. We would be making savings in the wrong place.
Sebastian Schuschnig, Tourismuslandesrat
Sunny south should also attract tourists
Carinthia's favorable location is also to be used as a tourism booster. "We have the most hours of sunshine of all the ski resorts in Austria. And this is exactly the message we want to get across to our target groups," says Klaus Ehrenbrandtner, head of Kärnten Werbung.
Kärnten Werbung would also like to use the numerous Advent markets and events abroad to promote a winter vacation in the south of Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
