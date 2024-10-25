Explosive allegations
Chelsea allegedly blackmailing its own player
Is Chelsea FC blackmailing its own player? Josh Acheampong has barely featured for the Blues this season - despite being one of the London club's most promising talents. "The Athletic" wants to know the reason why the 18-year-old is condemned to watch.
According to one report, the club have told Acheampong that he will not be allowed to play again until he signs a new contract. Last season, the right-back made his professional debut in the League Cup under then coach Mauricio Pochettino and is currently in the Chelsea U21 squad, where he has made just four appearances in eight games.
"It's a shame because I really believe Josh can become a top player," said coach Enzo Maresca, who indirectly confirmed the reports. "It's important for the club that the first thing we have to do is find a solution for his contract and his future. It's a bad situation for him at the moment," said the Italian.
Good conversation between player and coach
Although Maresca spoke to the England youth international about his future three weeks ago and subsequently spoke of extremely positive impressions, he has not spoken to Acheampong, whose contract with Chelsea expires in 2026, since then.
