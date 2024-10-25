Mexico GP:
“Prince” Alonso celebrates anniversary, Berger raves
Fernando Alonso climbs into a Formula 1 car for the 400th time on Sunday in Mexico. Gerhard Berger also raves: "It's a dream what he does."
Formula 1 speaks Spanish - at the Mexican Grand Prix, almost 400,000 fans will not only whip their local hero Sergio Pérez to the front, countless fans will also bow down to former champion Fernando Alonso. The now 43-year-old "Prince of Asturias", who triggered a Formula 1 boom 19 years ago by winning his first of (so far) two world championship titles in Spain, will be taking part in a GP weekend for the 400th time (!).
Alonso mania in Oviedo
In his home town of Oviedo, there were souvenirs of the Formula 1 superstar on every street corner. Alonso had overtaken the magnificent San Salvador Cathedral as the city's biggest attraction. "Nobody in Spain was interested in our region - but now we're back," read a local newspaper at the time.
And even today, 23 years after his debut, Alonso is still delivering top performances. "Fernando is in his third spring, he is always a force to be reckoned with," Red Bull's Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko never tires of saying. And Austria's ten-time GP winner Gerhard Berger also goes into raptures when he hears the name Alonso. "It's a dream what he does. I've always been an Alonso fan. If he had gone the Hamilton way, he would be six or seven times world champion today. He is such a talented and tenacious fighter in the race car. It's refreshing how he blossoms, he has a grin on his face in every interview."
"Sounds nice, but ..."
During one of his public appearances in Mexico City, the Spaniard, who has raced for the Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin teams, mused: "The number 400 sounds nice, but I would have preferred to have only driven half of it and won a title and a few more races ..."
