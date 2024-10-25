“Prince” Alonso celebrates anniversary, Berger raves

And even today, 23 years after his debut, Alonso is still delivering top performances. "Fernando is in his third spring, he is always a force to be reckoned with," Red Bull's Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko never tires of saying. And Austria's ten-time GP winner Gerhard Berger also goes into raptures when he hears the name Alonso. "It's a dream what he does. I've always been an Alonso fan. If he had gone the Hamilton way, he would be six or seven times world champion today. He is such a talented and tenacious fighter in the race car. It's refreshing how he blossoms, he has a grin on his face in every interview."