Heart attack! Former Moroccan team player (35) dead

Olympique Marseille, where Barrada played from 2014 to 2016, also joined in the condolences. "Rest in peace, Abdelaziz. Olympique de Marseille is saddened by the death of its former player and Moroccan international Abdelaziz Barrada. The attacking midfielder arrived in the summer of 2014 and wore the colors of OM for two seasons. Olympique de Marseille extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote the Ligue 1 club.