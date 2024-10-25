Played for PSG
Heart attack! Former Moroccan team player (35) dead
Morocco's soccer is mourning the loss of Abdelaziz Barrada. The former North African international has died at the age of just 35. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack.
Barrada, who also had French citizenship, was born in Provins in France in 1989. At the start of his career, the attacking player played for Paris Saint-Germain's B team, among others, before moving to Spain and later to Abu Dhabi, Turkey and Qatar.
Captain at the Olympics
Barrada also made 38 appearances for Morocco's national team, scoring four goals. At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, he led his team onto the pitch as captain.
"It is with great sadness that Paris Saint-Germain learned on Thursday evening of the death of Moroccan international Abdelaziz Barrada, who was trained at the club. Paris Saint-Germain extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," said his former club PSG, shocked by the sad news.
Olympique Marseille, where Barrada played from 2014 to 2016, also joined in the condolences. "Rest in peace, Abdelaziz. Olympique de Marseille is saddened by the death of its former player and Moroccan international Abdelaziz Barrada. The attacking midfielder arrived in the summer of 2014 and wore the colors of OM for two seasons. Olympique de Marseille extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote the Ligue 1 club.
