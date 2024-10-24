“Twice lost in the wrong wing”

On this point at least, Nina Tomaselli agrees with Thomas Spalt . "A swearing-in ceremony in this setting is really something special," said the Freedom Party member. Spalt, who succeeded Reinhard Bösch in November 2022, had a "solo performance" for the first time and was sworn in during a special session. Also new for the Feldkirch native: he will no longer represent the colors of the "Ländle-Blaue" alone in the future, as 25-year-old Manuel Litzke also made the leap into parliament. "I was a bit nervous before the swearing-in ceremony, because I also have a lot of respect for the tasks," admitted the student. He had already taken part in a guided tour for new MPs the day before and obviously paid close attention: "I haven't got lost yet, but that could still happen."