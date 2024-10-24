National Councillors sworn in
“Twice lost in the wrong wing”
With Magnus Brunner, Norbert Sieber, Nina Tomaselli and Thomas Spalt, four "old hands" from Vorarlberg were sworn in to the National Council on Thursday. They are joined by four "newcomers", Heike Eder, Manuel Litzke, Johannes Gasser and Antonio Della Rossa - and they are not having an easy time finding their feet.
"No, I wasn't excited," said Heike Eder after the swearing-in ceremony. The ÖVP MP had left her husband and two children at home. However, they were allowed to watch their mother's first appearance in the House on television. Eder, who previously worked as a federal councillor, knows both the club and the building and therefore has a slight advantage at the start. However, the change does take some getting used to. "Everything was small and neat in the Federal Council. Everything is a bit bigger here."
Norbert Sieber (ÖVP) has long since become accustomed to the size of parliament. He was sworn in for the sixth time on Thursday. "I haven't found any lost colleagues yet. We are currently being herded through parliament in groups," reports the man from Bregenz with a laugh. In contrast, he found the discussions surrounding the election of the first President of the National Council almost sad. "Walter Rosenkranz has done a good job both as the Ombudsman and as the chairman of the parliamentary group. He has handshake quality and has always struck a moderate tone."
Green National Councillor Nina Tomaselli takes a somewhat different view: "I expect a strong commitment to democracy and our values from the second man in government. For me, that just doesn't go together." The Feldkirch resident, who has just returned from a trip to the USA where she followed the election campaign on the ground, is full of energy for the next legislative period. "Even the second time around, it's still exciting to be part of the House."
On this point at least, Nina Tomaselli agrees with Thomas Spalt . "A swearing-in ceremony in this setting is really something special," said the Freedom Party member. Spalt, who succeeded Reinhard Bösch in November 2022, had a "solo performance" for the first time and was sworn in during a special session. Also new for the Feldkirch native: he will no longer represent the colors of the "Ländle-Blaue" alone in the future, as 25-year-old Manuel Litzke also made the leap into parliament. "I was a bit nervous before the swearing-in ceremony, because I also have a lot of respect for the tasks," admitted the student. He had already taken part in a guided tour for new MPs the day before and obviously paid close attention: "I haven't got lost yet, but that could still happen."
Antonio Della Rossa, on the other hand, knows what it's like to lose your bearings in a huge building. "I've already got completely lost twice in the wrong wing," reports the Social Democrat. Together with his partner, he traveled to the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday and found the first day "very overwhelming".
Johannes Gasser from the NEOS completes the future Ländle septet. The eighth Vorarlberger to be sworn in, Magnus Brunner, will set up camp in Brussels next year. As he entered parliament via the federal list, he will not be followed by a Vorarlberg citizen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
