Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

National Councillors sworn in

“Twice lost in the wrong wing”

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 18:30

With Magnus Brunner, Norbert Sieber, Nina Tomaselli and Thomas Spalt, four "old hands" from Vorarlberg were sworn in to the National Council on Thursday. They are joined by four "newcomers", Heike Eder, Manuel Litzke, Johannes Gasser and Antonio Della Rossa - and they are not having an easy time finding their feet. 

0 Kommentare

"No, I wasn't excited," said Heike Eder after the swearing-in ceremony. The ÖVP MP had left her husband and two children at home. However, they were allowed to watch their mother's first appearance in the House on television. Eder, who previously worked as a federal councillor, knows both the club and the building and therefore has a slight advantage at the start. However, the change does take some getting used to. "Everything was small and neat in the Federal Council. Everything is a bit bigger here."

Heike Eder came to the National Council via the state list mandate for the ÖVP. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Heike Eder came to the National Council via the state list mandate for the ÖVP.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

Norbert Sieber (ÖVP) has long since become accustomed to the size of parliament. He was sworn in for the sixth time on Thursday. "I haven't found any lost colleagues yet. We are currently being herded through parliament in groups," reports the man from Bregenz with a laugh. In contrast, he found the discussions surrounding the election of the first President of the National Council almost sad. "Walter Rosenkranz has done a good job both as the Ombudsman and as the chairman of the parliamentary group. He has handshake quality and has always struck a moderate tone."

Norbert Sieber (ÖVP) won the mandate in the North constituency. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Norbert Sieber (ÖVP) won the mandate in the North constituency.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

Green National Councillor Nina Tomaselli takes a somewhat different view: "I expect a strong commitment to democracy and our values from the second man in government. For me, that just doesn't go together." The Feldkirch resident, who has just returned from a trip to the USA where she followed the election campaign on the ground, is full of energy for the next legislative period. "Even the second time around, it's still exciting to be part of the House."

Nina Tomaselli secured her seat in the National Council via the Greens' federal list. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Nina Tomaselli secured her seat in the National Council via the Greens' federal list.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

On this point at least, Nina Tomaselli agrees with Thomas Spalt . "A swearing-in ceremony in this setting is really something special," said the Freedom Party member. Spalt, who succeeded Reinhard Bösch in November 2022, had a "solo performance" for the first time and was sworn in during a special session. Also new for the Feldkirch native: he will no longer represent the colors of the "Ländle-Blaue" alone in the future, as 25-year-old Manuel Litzke also made the leap into parliament. "I was a bit nervous before the swearing-in ceremony, because I also have a lot of respect for the tasks," admitted the student. He had already taken part in a guided tour for new MPs the day before and obviously paid close attention: "I haven't got lost yet, but that could still happen."

Manuel Litzke (left) won his second mandate. This also pleased party leader Christof Bitschi and Thomas Spalt. (Bild: sos, Krone KREATIV)
Manuel Litzke (left) won his second mandate. This also pleased party leader Christof Bitschi and Thomas Spalt.
(Bild: sos, Krone KREATIV)

Antonio Della Rossa, on the other hand, knows what it's like to lose your bearings in a huge building. "I've already got completely lost twice in the wrong wing," reports the Social Democrat. Together with his partner, he traveled to the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday and found the first day "very overwhelming".

(Bild: Stiplovsek Dietmar)
(Bild: Stiplovsek Dietmar)

Johannes Gasser from the NEOS completes the future Ländle septet. The eighth Vorarlberger to be sworn in, Magnus Brunner, will set up camp in Brussels next year. As he entered parliament via the federal list, he will not be followed by a Vorarlberg citizen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf