Fridrikas is optimistic after Standfest’s departure

Just under a week ago against Salzburg, Lukas Fridrikas made only his second appearance in the SCR Altach starting line-up. And scored his first goal for his new employer, his 20th in the Bundesliga. "It was a very special goal for me because it ended a dry spell. A striker lives from goals," says Fridrikas, "I can only get better if I get match practice. I'm sure I'll play better in the fifth game in a row than I did in the first."