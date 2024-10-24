Open words
Kylie Jenner’s tough battle with her body image
Kylie Jenner struggled with her body image during her pregnancies. The 27-year-old, who has two children Stormi and Aire with her ex-partner Travis Scott, initially struggled to come to terms with her new figure.
The brunette beauty told the November 2024 issue of Elle magazine: "I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby at such a young age was perhaps even more shocking because I saw these changes to my body - all these new stretch marks and things I didn't have before."
"More confident" than ever before
Kylie overcame her postpartum depression with the help of her mother, friends and sisters. And the make-up mogul now feels "more confident" than ever.
She said: 'I haven't had a baby for a couple of years. The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it - I didn't know how to dress and gained 30 kilograms with both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever."
"Hard to keep up with the internet"
The entrepreneur also confessed in the interview that the internet is sometimes too much for her. "My friends and I laugh because it's hard to keep up with the internet. It's exhausting," the 27-year-old told Elle. On Instagram, she is one of the people with the most followers - currently around 400 million.
"When I was still posting around the clock - how I wake up, what I'm eating for breakfast, what I'm wearing today, what color my nails are, what car I'm driving, where I'm going - I didn't have an intense schedule. I didn't work so much, I didn't have children and I just had more time," she said. If you're not posting on TikTok three times a day, you're falling behind."
Keeping children away for as long as possible
She wants her six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son not to have their own social media accounts for as long as possible. If something is shared, it should come from her or the children's father, Travis Scott. The two are now separated.
As the youngest child of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, Jenner became famous at a young age through the reality documentary "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". She is a cosmetics entrepreneur.
